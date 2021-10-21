Steve Bannon shared:“The first tenet of psychological warfare is to break you to become compliant to make sure all your actions and human agency will be futile.”But he didn’t stop there. Next, he warned of what’s to come and it appears that America is on a fast track to this.Bannon continued with his warning of psychological warfare saying, ” With information, you can be armed to take action in a world gone awry and that you will never succumb to psychological warfare which is to break your resistance which is to make you complicit.”Don’t be complicit to the dangerous narrative the left is trying to get you to accept today. Stay informed, aware, and defend your God-given Constitutional rights you deserve as a citizen of this great nation. Download the FREE War Room podcast today. Help the show get to 100 million by Thursday, they’re just a few downloads away. Which, by the way, is significantly more in downloads than votes the mainstream media claims Joe Biden got.