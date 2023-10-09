Create New Account
37 MILLION WHAT??
KevinJJohnston
In Canada housing prices are artificially inflated because Canada is the number one place in the world for money laundering and very weak on White Collar crime.

The province of Ontario houses 14.5 million Canadians and has major cities like Windsor, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa. There are more than 900 listings now for houses that sell up to 37 million dollars each. Most Canadians especially in that Province are making less than $15 an hour. How many lifetimes would it take just to save up for the down payment?

