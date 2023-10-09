37 MILLION WHAT??

In Canada housing prices are artificially inflated because Canada is the number one place in the world for money laundering and very weak on White Collar crime.
The province of Ontario houses 14.5 million Canadians and has major cities like Windsor, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa. There are more than 900 listings now for houses that sell up to 37 million dollars each. Most Canadians especially in that Province are making less than $15 an hour. How many lifetimes would it take just to save up for the down payment?
www.FreedomReport.ca
#realestate #ontario #canada #toronto #barrie #kevinjjohnston #mississauga #houses #housing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.