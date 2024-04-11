Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 10, 2024
Published 19 hours ago

Episode 2256 - Was Covid really a bio weapon? -Are “Aliens” traveling into our dimensions? -Are they cranking up CERN? -Is Ukraine heavily involved in drugs, trafficking, weapons, etc? -Is America the biggest contributor to weapon trafficking? -Are kids actually able to transgender at two years old? -How many brain washed individuals are out there? -How does a deficiency of B12 affect me? -How can we add years onto our lives? How old are you really? -Can changing your eating habits increase your libido? -FDA approving costly cancer drugs. How can we prevent health problems with supplements? Excellent must listen show today!

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah

