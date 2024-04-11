Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 10, 2024

Episode 2256 - Was Covid really a bio weapon? -Are “Aliens” traveling into our dimensions? -Are they cranking up CERN? -Is Ukraine heavily involved in drugs, trafficking, weapons, etc? -Is America the biggest contributor to weapon trafficking? -Are kids actually able to transgender at two years old? -How many brain washed individuals are out there? -How does a deficiency of B12 affect me? -How can we add years onto our lives? How old are you really? -Can changing your eating habits increase your libido? -FDA approving costly cancer drugs. How can we prevent health problems with supplements? Excellent must listen show today!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.