China’s Ambassador to Australia Says China Won’t Rule Out the Option of Unifying Taiwan by Force

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https://gnews.org/post/p1j0f16f2
09/07/2022 China’s Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, says there are “three scenarios” that would compel China to use force to take back Taiwan – but still claims the policy of the Chinese Government is for “peaceful reunification”.