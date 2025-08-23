Fall Harvest Haul: Mini Melons, Tasty Tomatoes & Delicious Eggplant Casserole!

Well, the daylight hours are getting shorter, and the nights longer…we’re heading toward autumn. This week I harvested the last of the watermelon; they’re tiny but still sweet. The cherry tomatoes are still producing fruit. And some of the larger tomatoes are forming and hopefully will ripen well. I’ve planted my broccoli sprouts in the bags on the upper level. The new pineapple plants rooted well and I planted those, too. And I’ll show you how I made a casserole with the eggplant that I bought from the mobile green grocer last week; it turned out great!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll