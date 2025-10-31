BELOVED NEWS ANCHOR KILLED BY DEATH JAB

**Jovita Moore – Facebook Post (April 1, 2021)**

**"Last month, then this week. Two doses of a corona virus vaccine to start 2021. And in about 10 days, when I’m fully vaxxed, you can 'catch me outside'. 🤪 Seriously, even when I’m 'fully vaccinated', I still plan to wear a mask in most public places, continue to wash my hands diligently & often, and social distance especially* around people I don’t know. But it’s good to have a choice. If you’re undecided about getting a vaccine, maybe this will help you make a decision. I was in & out in less than an hour both days, the needle stung just a little, and I had no side effects. I’m still looking for any that might pop up, but so far nothing. I’m excited to get together with my other friends who’ve had their shots, I’m excited to travel again, and definitely excited about being out & about and not fearing I’m gonna get sick just because someone coughs in the same room. This pandemic is not yet over, but getting the vaccine will certainly move it closer to an end. If you have any questions, I’m happy to answer them for you."**

🔗 **Source:** [https://www.facebookDOTcom/JovitaMoore/posts/pfbid0PzZotPWVDykybTQJayBTTMnWw8jG5gjWEDVz8PdSkVtWVWd6kFRAPoXizhhjHsYtl](https://www.facebookDOTcom/JovitaMoore/posts/pfbid0PzZotPWVDykybTQJayBTTMnWw8jG5gjWEDVz8PdSkVtWVWd6kFRAPoXizhhjHsYtl)





---





### **InsideEdition Report (April 16, 2021)**

**"Atlanta News Anchor Undergoing BRAIN Surgery for 2 Brain Tumors"**

*Veteran newscaster Jovita Moore will undergo unexpected brain surgery. The Emmy Award-winning anchor shared with co-workers that she hadn’t been feeling well and that she felt like she was “in a fog.” Almost passing out on a grocery store trip with her son led her to seek medical attention. An MRI found 2 masses on her brain. Moore shared the news with her audience because she “didn’t want to just disappear off the air for a couple of months.” #InsideEdition*

🔗 **Source:** [https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=2nrJ0w5hA4A](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=2nrJ0w5hA4A)





---





### **Jovita Moore – Facebook Post (October 16, 2014)**

**"Just got a flu shot & a cool sticker. Wonder if we'll be getting Ebola shots next?"**

🔗 **Source:** [https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10152578449203145&set=a.10151706564903145](https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10152578449203145&set=a.10151706564903145)