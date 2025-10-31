BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BELOVED NEWS ANCHOR KILLED BY DEATH JAB
ChestyP
ChestyP
75 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
424 views • 1 day ago

**Jovita Moore – Facebook Post (April 1, 2021)**  

**"Last month, then this week. Two doses of a corona virus vaccine to start 2021.  And in about 10 days, when I’m fully vaxxed, you can 'catch me outside'.  🤪 Seriously, even when I’m 'fully vaccinated', I still plan to wear a mask in most public places, continue to wash my hands diligently & often, and social distance especially* around people I don’t know. But it’s good to have a choice. If you’re undecided about getting a vaccine, maybe this will help you make a decision. I was in & out in less than an hour both days, the needle stung just a little, and I had no side effects. I’m still looking for any that might pop up, but so far nothing. I’m excited to get together with my other friends who’ve had their shots, I’m excited to travel again, and definitely excited about being out & about and not fearing I’m gonna get sick just because someone coughs in the same room. This pandemic is not yet over, but getting the vaccine will certainly move it closer to an end. If you have any questions, I’m happy to answer them for you."**  

🔗 **Source:** [https://www.facebookDOTcom/JovitaMoore/posts/pfbid0PzZotPWVDykybTQJayBTTMnWw8jG5gjWEDVz8PdSkVtWVWd6kFRAPoXizhhjHsYtl](https://www.facebookDOTcom/JovitaMoore/posts/pfbid0PzZotPWVDykybTQJayBTTMnWw8jG5gjWEDVz8PdSkVtWVWd6kFRAPoXizhhjHsYtl)  


---  


### **InsideEdition Report (April 16, 2021)**  

**"Atlanta News Anchor Undergoing BRAIN Surgery for 2 Brain Tumors"**  

*Veteran newscaster Jovita Moore will undergo unexpected brain surgery. The Emmy Award-winning anchor shared with co-workers that she hadn’t been feeling well and that she felt like she was “in a fog.” Almost passing out on a grocery store trip with her son led her to seek medical attention. An MRI found 2 masses on her brain. Moore shared the news with her audience because she “didn’t want to just disappear off the air for a couple of months.” #InsideEdition*  

🔗 **Source:** [https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=2nrJ0w5hA4A](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=2nrJ0w5hA4A)  


---  


### **Jovita Moore – Facebook Post (October 16, 2014)**  

**"Just got a flu shot & a cool sticker. Wonder if we'll be getting Ebola shots next?"**  

🔗 **Source:** [https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10152578449203145&set=a.10151706564903145](https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10152578449203145&set=a.10151706564903145)

Keywords
moorebrain tumorpfizerjovita moorejovita
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy