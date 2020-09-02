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Genocide and removal of all your rights UN here to enforce extreme draconian lockdown
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141 views • September 02, 2020
Genocide and removal of all your rights UN here to enforce complete lockdown of society. Your rights your private property could be taken away. This is not winding down it will get even more restrictive. We will have to go to arms to protect our rights. THIS IS IT! THIS IS THE REAL DEAL! YOU MUST DECIDE NOW TO DIE OR FIGHT!
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