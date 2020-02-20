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#Coronavirus Update 2-20-19 Thousands Flee China to Vietnam Over Unguarded Border Crossing
Don't Speak News
Don't Speak News
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72 views • February 20, 2020
Why is that border crossing not guarded? Why is Iran having cases break out in the center of its country? This is a weapon. Mandatory lockdowns are coming everywhere soon. Prayed up and prepped up!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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