© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Just Decided That Pissing Everyone Off is More Important Than Weed
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • August 02, 2020
Docs can't say what's up, Patreon pays, Dems secede the need for weed, and BLM is run by the white man?
Like, share, subscribe!
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Check out DJ Crotch-Sweat: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rae9EbumYHab/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Warm – Avia
Miami Vice - Yesterday's Forecast
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://archive.ph/PtX9A
https://ussanews.com/News1/2020/07/30/patreon-loses-lawsuit-with-owen-benjamin-fans-likely-to-pay-millions-in-arbitration-and-legal-fees/
https://growcola.com/marijuana-legalization-amendment-shot-down-as-democratic-delegates-reject-it/
https://archive.ph/GbIt8
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/scathingtake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Like, share, subscribe!
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Check out DJ Crotch-Sweat: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rae9EbumYHab/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Warm – Avia
Miami Vice - Yesterday's Forecast
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://archive.ph/PtX9A
https://ussanews.com/News1/2020/07/30/patreon-loses-lawsuit-with-owen-benjamin-fans-likely-to-pay-millions-in-arbitration-and-legal-fees/
https://growcola.com/marijuana-legalization-amendment-shot-down-as-democratic-delegates-reject-it/
https://archive.ph/GbIt8
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/scathingtake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.