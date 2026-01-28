US will remain Europe's partner & ally, but Europe needs to adopt to new realities - Kaka Kallas, clip 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"U.S. will remain Europe's partner and ally, but Europe needs to adopt to new realities. Europe is no longer Washington's primary center of gravity." - Kaka Kallas
🐻 Or in other words: "The Americans dumped the war in Ukraine on us, and we are stupid enough to continue it as they focus on China..."