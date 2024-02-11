And We Know 2.10.2024 Tucker interview goes VIRAL, messages delivered, Biden removal? Big moves. Pray!

LT of And We Know





Feb 10, 2024





I had a chance to watch the entire interview with Putin while suffering through a long day of illness. It was riveting in many ways… we will look into this. Trump gave an amazing speech to the NRA crowd of 10K fans and Dems get arrested in NYC… here we go.





Sanus 1: Visit today: http://sanus1.com/lt10

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

💥Trump Dropping the MOAB💥 https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8848





CNN having a normal one today as Van Jones gets in his feelings and says that if people are allowed to vote for Trump then the constitution will be violated. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18607





Are they about to use the 25th amendment to oust Biden before the Presidential election and replace him with someone else? https://t.me/PepeMatter/18615





2022 Russian artist's rendition of the fall of Babylon. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18616





Republicans speech support Trump https://x.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1756050815448485961?s=20





Putin says that he doesn't remember the last time he talked to Biden. He says that the fighting would stop within weeks and a deal could be made if the US stopped giving Ukraine weapons. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18622





Tucker: "Who blew up Nord Stream?" https://t.me/PepeMatter/18624





Full Tucker Putin Interview here: https://t.me/qclarence/26404





Stunned CNN Panel Delivers Brutal Review of Biden Press Conference https://t.me/VigilantFox/10759





Children using AI through the years https://t.me/traceytray17/231286





Instead of proving he’s mentally fit, he actually proves what we’ve been saying from the very beginning, Joe Biden is mentally unfit for office. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/60243

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4cl7cl-2.10.24-tucker-interview-goes-viral-messages-delivered-biden-removal-big-mo.html