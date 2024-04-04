COSTA RICAN GOVERNMENT ENCOURAGES FOREST FIRES

The Costa Rican government encourages its farmers and its citizens to light small areas of forest and jungle on fire. This is being done to recharge the soil so they can plant crops to produce food for human consumption. The Costa Ricans know that global warming is not a thing; they know that everything to do with the green agenda is a lie and they are not complying with any of it.
Burning down sections of force is a very good thing because all the carbon and minerals get released into the soil and all the new plants can grow. It's time for us to light a couple more fires and make sure Greta knows all about it.
