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RYAN CONSTRUCTION SITE ILLEGAL ALIEN REPORT. PART II
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40 views • March 26, 2022
LOCATION: 7000 BLOCK SHEA ROAD JUST EAST OF SCOTTSDALE ROAD.
COMPANIES INVESTIGATED ARE RYAN DEVELOPERS, B & F AND SUNTECH.
I try talking to this worker on the Ryan site but he doesn't speak English, just spanish like most of the workers there. Keep in mind our loving government at all levels is giving these crooked developers big tax credits for creating "Jobs".
Fake news will never explain most of those jobs go to foreign, extremely racist, ethnocentric. latinos that won't work with US whites and blacks.
Close to 100% of sites are employing close to 100% foreign, spanish speaking, mostly illegal workers. They're not checked for diseases and criminal activity in their home countries(mostly latin america)
It's so bad now in Arizona and California, illegal alien staff even stalk and threaten Americans for even asking for work.
Criminal employer list(LA, San Diego, Phoenix)
SWINERTON
BOSA
ONNI
TALUS
LAND AND SEA
OKLAND
CLYDE HOLLAND
SUFFOLK
RYAN
B & F
SUNTEC
BRIGHTVIEW
ETC.
Incident Report: Mexicans driving B&F contracting truck at Ryan Developers site, 7000 block Shea(just east of Scottsdale road)follow me in truck and threaten me after I just asked them for any work at the site.
Had enough?!?
Follow me on Gab for anti globalist news, analysis and activism at "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR"
Subscribe to the "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on bitchute, brighteon and follow on GAB.
"THE US NATIONALIST REPORT" on youtube(old account).
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount(for payment instructions)to be a VIP supporter and receive special alerts and consultations.
COMPANIES INVESTIGATED ARE RYAN DEVELOPERS, B & F AND SUNTECH.
I try talking to this worker on the Ryan site but he doesn't speak English, just spanish like most of the workers there. Keep in mind our loving government at all levels is giving these crooked developers big tax credits for creating "Jobs".
Fake news will never explain most of those jobs go to foreign, extremely racist, ethnocentric. latinos that won't work with US whites and blacks.
Close to 100% of sites are employing close to 100% foreign, spanish speaking, mostly illegal workers. They're not checked for diseases and criminal activity in their home countries(mostly latin america)
It's so bad now in Arizona and California, illegal alien staff even stalk and threaten Americans for even asking for work.
Criminal employer list(LA, San Diego, Phoenix)
SWINERTON
BOSA
ONNI
TALUS
LAND AND SEA
OKLAND
CLYDE HOLLAND
SUFFOLK
RYAN
B & F
SUNTEC
BRIGHTVIEW
ETC.
Incident Report: Mexicans driving B&F contracting truck at Ryan Developers site, 7000 block Shea(just east of Scottsdale road)follow me in truck and threaten me after I just asked them for any work at the site.
Had enough?!?
Follow me on Gab for anti globalist news, analysis and activism at "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR"
Subscribe to the "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on bitchute, brighteon and follow on GAB.
"THE US NATIONALIST REPORT" on youtube(old account).
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount(for payment instructions)to be a VIP supporter and receive special alerts and consultations.
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