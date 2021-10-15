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F*** Joe Biden by Toots Sweet ** EXPLICIT LYRICS** NOT FOR CHILDREN UNDER 18
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81 views • October 15, 2021
"F*** JOE BIDEN" By Toots Sweet
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SUBSCRIBE! 👄 Patriots In Tune Is A LIVE Broadcast/Talk Show Where Politics, Music ~&~ Laughter Collide‼️👅
VISIT: https://www.PatriotsInTune.net or https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
Visit: PatriotsInTune.com, PatriotsInTune.net or TootsSweet.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune Channel Hosted By Toots Sweet, The Lovely Jewels Jones & Catturd The Trendiest Cat In Town.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET ~&~
Catturd™ Wednesday's from 12 Noon - 2:00pm EST
Donate To Us via PayPal Here: paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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