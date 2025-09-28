BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deep State Desperation and the Coming Reveal | Weekly War Report
The "final act is about to begin." The stage is set for historic revelations as the cornered deep state's desperation becomes palpable. This broadcast is a call to action for patriots to stay vigilant, united, and informed in the face of last-ditch attempts to cause division and deception.


Major developments, including walls going up at the White House, the neutering of the UN, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's global summons of generals, and the indictment of Comey. The message is clear: the storm is imminent, the truth is coming to light, and we are on the dawn of a new era. Prepare for the global financial reset by getting educated and moving assets into gold and silver.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


