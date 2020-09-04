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When Gardens Are Outlawed, Only Criminals Will Grow Food
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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88 views • September 04, 2020
"Gardening is too dangerous!" Authorities are REMOVING plants grown from "unauthorized seeds!" The media is warning that homegrown food can be poisonous, and backyard chickens can be fatal. Soon, for your protection, growing food and raising animals will be illegal. Competition is sin to the transhumanists who are taking over our food supply, and they intend to eliminate it. Christian looks ahead -- but not too far -- at the agenda to criminalize homesteading.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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