FEMA / HOMELAND SECURITY/U.N.(VATICAN/JESUITS) IN CONTROL - STORM ACT

FEMA - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was established by Presidential Order in 1979 and is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security since 2003.U.S. Dept of Homeland Security- Department of Homeland Security is headed by the Secretary of Homeland Security.Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen released the following statement on the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Counterterrorism:“I commend the United Nations Security Council for unanimously adopting a resolution today that will help us fight back against terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qa’ida, and advance our counterterrorism agenda worldwide. Importantly, the resolution marks a step forward in our efforts to raise global aviation security standards. It will make mandatory the use of airline passenger information and biometric data to detect and disrupt terror suspects traveling internationally by air - a practice long used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to safeguard our country. We stand ready to assist our foreign partners as they implement today’s Security Council resolution, and in particular we urge all nations to act quickly to implement these enhancements to combat terrorist travel. We also look forward to coordinating with all governments on additional measures to heighten pressure against terrorist groups and raise the baseline of security worldwide.”President Donald J. Trump Directs FEMA Support Under Emergency Declaration for COVID-19President Trump Signs STORM ActThe STORM Act, signed into law on Jan. 1 by then-President Donald Trump, authorizes FEMA to provide $200 millionPublic Law No: 116-284 (01/01/2021)Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Act or the STORM ActThis bill authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to enter into agreements with any state or Indian tribal government to make capitalization grants for the establishment of hazard mitigation revolving loan funds.Such funds shall provide funding assistance to local governments to carry out projects to reduce disaster risks for homeowners, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and communities in order to decrease the loss of life and property, the cost of insurance claims, and federal disaster payments.Until FEMA issues final regulations to implement provisions of this bill, it may (1) waive notice and comment rulemakings if necessary, and (2) provide capitalization grants as a pilot program.FEMA shall not be liable for any claim based on the exercise or performance of, or the failure to exercise or perform, a discretionary function or duty by FEMA or by a FEMA employee in carrying out this bill.The Government Accountability Office shall report to Congress, examining (1) the appropriateness of regulations and guidance issued by FEMA for the program; (2) a description of the number of the entity loan funds established, the projects funded from such entity loan funds, and the extent to which projects funded by the loan funds adhere to any applicable hazard mitigation plans; (3) the effectiveness of the entity loan funds to lower disaster related costs; and (4) recommendations for improving the administration of entity loan funds.In January 2003, the office was merged into the Department of Homeland Security and the White House Homeland Security Council.The Homeland Security Council, similar in nature to the National Security Council, retains a policy coordination and advisory role and is led by the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security. merged into the Department of Homeland Security and the White House Homeland Security Council, both of which were created by the Homeland Security Act of 2002. The Homeland Security Council, similar in nature to the National Security Council, retains a policy coordination and advisory role and is led by the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security.The National Security Council, as of 2020 and as per statute and National Security Presidential Memorandum–4, is chaired by the President. Its members are the VP, the Secretary of State), the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Energy, the National Security Advisor, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Representative of the United States to the United Nations, and the Secretary of the Treasury.President Trump Directs FEMA Support Under Emergency Declaration for COVID-19President Trump Signs STORM ActThe STORM Act, signed into law on Jan. 1, 2021 by then-President Donald Trump, authorizes FEMA to provide $200 millionPublic Law No: 116-284 (01/01/2021)