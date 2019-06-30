[Jun 30, 2019] Ends of the Earth (Captain Cook proved Level Earth) [David J Caron]

Taken from the 2nd Epic DJC album "The Greatest Ever Deception" featuring many Flat Earth related tracks, available to download now at https://davidjcaron.bandcamp.com/album/the-greatest-ever-deception



This song tells the true story of how Captain Cook was the 1st known explorer to cross the Antarctic circle, unknowingly proving Earth a level motionless plane with his 60,000+ mile circumnavigation of the Southern oceans..discovering and following the ice perimeter containing the world's oceans..



Catchy Meaningful Memorable Melodic Rock. This is Different!

Music and words composed and written by David J Caron(c)2018.

Genuine Flat Earth channels feel free to mirror.

The worldwide awakening is underway & cannot be stopped.



Awesomely Cool Premium Quality Flat Earth Tshirts with unique Anubis Apparel (c) designs - visit https://www.redbubble.com/people/anubisapparel/shop Design requests welcome :)



It's time to wake up, detach oneself from the mainstream media matrix of deception, realize the scientifically proven truth and accept it. This important informative song needs to be heard by every human alive who is not already awakened & aware.. Unless you prefer living a comfortable illusion lie... The eyes are useless if the mind is blind..



ATTENTION!.. €10,000 10 Globe-Proof Challenges for Globe theory religion disciples, defenders and tards https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch5IR6oivJU&list=PLDrS9CyfitfAY96Bs2_FJxNbBg7yjsDGJ&index=11



CD & Digital album downloads available for sale at :



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itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/david-j-caron/id506129965

Ofiicial website : http://www.davidjcaron.com

To license this track : https://www.songtradr.com/davidjcaron



If you like my Singles playlist on SPOTIFY, Please FOLLOW, SHARE & feel free to add any track to your own playlists. Thank you!



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Please be sure to subscribe to this channel, like & comment with intelligence, like the facebook page and join the official fan list at http://www.davidjcaron.com to receive free downloads, new content & merchandise, news and Who knows what else! ;) Thank you



Let the Paradigm shifting Tectonic plates of Truth begin to shift..



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To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.



Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.

Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

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