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Why Trump's Falling Polls Are Part of the Plan — The Final Act of Deception
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Donald Trump's approval ratings are dropping. Inflation is soaring. Gas prices are climbing. The Iran conflict is escalating. And he's publicly attacking Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Thomas Massie, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.


To the casual observer, it looks like collapse. To the enemy, it looks like victory.


To those who understand covert warfare, it looks like the most sophisticated final phase of a deception operation.


John Michael Chambers delivers a War Report that flips the narrative. The visible reality — Trump blamed for economic chaos, infighting within MAGA, the appearance of weakness — is not a sign of failure. It's absolute mirroring. The oldest law of covert warfare: present the opposite of the truth to lull the enemy into a false sense of security.


While the global alliance drains the economic lifelines of the deep state through the Strait of Hormuz blockade and the bond market meltdown, Trump is staged externally as the cause of the chaos. This prevents premature mass panic. It leaves the corrupt elite believing they have regained control — until the sudden EBS shock uncovers the true reality.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



Keywords
covertwarfarephaseabsolutemirroringdeceptionoppositeoftruthdisplayedenemyfalsesecuritytrumpstagedaschaoseconomiclifelinesdrainedstraithormuzblockadebondmeltdowncoverebssuddenshocksophisticatedfinalphaseappearweaktowininfightingdistractionmasspanicpreventedelitebelievecontrolwarreportflipnarrative
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