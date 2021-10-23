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This is why the persecuted churches will NOT fight when the devil flexes on them
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50 views • October 23, 2021
In this video, we explore the phenomenon why churches that are persecuted seem to run and hide when they are being subjected. The issue is obvious - these churches do not know how to deal with the devil nor do they know how to use the courts of the Universe to their advantage where Jesus is a judge.
For more content on this topic:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Preparedness%20is%20the%20key.pdf
Get familiar with Jesus & His authority:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-jesus-and-the-holy-ghost.html
Get familiar with your Armour (you are going to need it)
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-armour-of-god.html:
Get familiar with the courts of the Universe:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more content on this topic:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Preparedness%20is%20the%20key.pdf
Get familiar with Jesus & His authority:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-jesus-and-the-holy-ghost.html
Get familiar with your Armour (you are going to need it)
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-armour-of-god.html:
Get familiar with the courts of the Universe:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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