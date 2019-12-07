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Countdown: Democrat Impeachment Scam Failing To Convince The American People To Hate Trump
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37 views • December 07, 2019
Short on time, but still want to stay informed? The War Room Countdown covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast! By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!"
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