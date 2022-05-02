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02/05/2022 Our Brains are still in Captivity - The Church of Israel Chicago
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12 views • February 13, 2022
Link to scriptures:
OFFICIAL KING JAMES BIBLE ONLINE: AUTHORIZED KING JAMES VERSION (KJV)
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org
The COI Israel Videos on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheCOIchicago/videos?disable_polymer=1
Home page:
https://www.coichicago.com
About the church
https://www.coichicago.com/about-the-church
TheCOI Texas
https://coitexas1.wixsite.com/israel
OFFICIAL KING JAMES BIBLE ONLINE: AUTHORIZED KING JAMES VERSION (KJV)
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org
The COI Israel Videos on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheCOIchicago/videos?disable_polymer=1
Home page:
https://www.coichicago.com
About the church
https://www.coichicago.com/about-the-church
TheCOI Texas
https://coitexas1.wixsite.com/israel
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