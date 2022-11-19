Out of the Dark Ages Conviction Trailer - Reformation Day 2022

Reformation history is the story of a turning point for the world. The Protestant Reformation changed everything and brought the world out of the Dark Ages. What caused the Dark Ages and how did they end? The freedoms we’ve taken for granted that are part of society today were won during the Reformation. But things are changing again. When did the Reformation end? Could we be headed for the Dark Ages once more? www.amazingdiscoveries.org #ReformationDay #ProtestantReformation #ConvictionDocumentary

