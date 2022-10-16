Xi Jinping Declares Hong Kong Restored To Order at 20th Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53502213
Summary：10/16/2022 Xi Jinping stated at the 20th Congress that order has been restored in Hong Kong under the government's crackdown. In addition, he spoke of the so-called 'interference in Taiwan's affairs by external forces.'