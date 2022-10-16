Xi Jinping Declares Hong Kong Restored To Order at 20th Congress

https://gnews.org/articles/t53502213
Summary：10/16/2022 Xi Jinping stated at the 20th Congress that order has been restored in Hong Kong under the government's crackdown. In addition, he spoke of the so-called 'interference in Taiwan's affairs by external forces.'
