The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 31: Don't Give Up!

Every believer in Christ has at one time thought about the security of their salvation. The Bible says that Jesus is the author and finisher of our faith. Meaning it was Jesus who originated salvation and He is the one that will complete it as well.

This allows you to be secure in your deliverance because the process of salvation is solely the work of Jesus. No one is going to pluck you out of God's hand because it's God who is holding you, not the other way around. So when you struggle and fail with the negative elements of life, God won't give up on you; instead, He will deal with you as a wayward child whom He will discipline.

This life on earth is like a race and you need to run it with patience. It is easy to be overwhelmed by sin and you need to remember that Jesus endured the cross, despised the shame, and He is now set down at the right hand of the throne of God. Jesus finished the race; therefore, run the race and keep your eyes on Jesus and you will you make it to the end.

Sermon Outtline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1389.pdf

RLJ-1389 -- APRIL 7, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm