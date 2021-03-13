Gen McInerney, Disagreements In Military Over Next Move, David Rodriguez Verifies With Juan O Savin & Robert David Steele

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Things have been quite quiet for some time on what's going on behind the scenes. Some have given up, the naysayers have been rubbing "hopium" in the face of patriots for holding on.
Not sure what all that's going on now means, but intel is talking again, and talking positive.