Israeli Militants of the most moral army blew up an entire village in Lebanon

UNDERMINING OF A WHOLE VILLAGE IN LEBANON

Footage of the 'just' war. Militants of the most moral army blew up an entire village.

Pure 👉 Israelism in progress.

A High Ranking Iranian Source told CNN today, that Iran will launch a “Definitive and Painful” Response to Israel’s Attack last week against Military Targets within the Country, and that it will likely come before the US Presidential Election on November 5th.

An Early Draft of a possible Ceasefire Agreement between Israel and Hezbollah written by U.S. State Officials has been Leaked to the Media, with the Agreement including Points made following discussions with both the Israeli and Lebanese Governments.

The Agreement includes the Cessation of Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, as well as the Deployment of both UNFIL and Lebanon Forces below the Litani River to ensure the Demilitarization of the Region in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Following the Signing of the Agreement, the Israel Defense Force will Withdraw from Lebanese Territory within 7 Days, where they will be replaced by no less than 10,000 Soldiers of the Lebanese Army; who will Oversee the removal and destruction of any and all further Non-State Military Infrastructure and Equipment in Southern Lebanon.

THREAT OR PROPHECY?

✍️ Written by Hikaru Kitabayashi. Meme provided by Bazzio 101 ✍️



Mr. Netanyahu recently asserted that "If Israel falls, the whole world falls." This provides insight into how he sees the world.



There is Israel. And, what remains, depends on Israel for its existence. Thus, there is no need to take into account other nations and peoples of the world.



Furthermore, we can see Mr. Netanyahu's assertion as a measure of the great depth to which he is psychotically afflicted by Zionism. He, literally, is saying he would rather see the whole world destroyed than to give up any part of the Zionism that has control over his mind.



But, we must also keep in mind that this could also be meant as a threat. Perhaps, he could be threatening the world with nuclear destruction launched by Israel, if Israel is in danger of falling.



But, if he feels the world is in danger of total destruction, then it means that he, too, feels he is standing on death's doorstep and it must be making him very uncomfortable. After all, he's a secular Jew who doesn't believe in any religion, other than personal corruption.



Mr. Netanyahu, it seems, is a man of big words and even greater cowardice. Seen recently running around like a scared rabbit, he is clearly not ready to die. And, his fear of death at the hands of others is making him progressively more and more off balanced, more and more destructive. Isn't it time for the CIA and their Mossad friends to do what they do best and get rid of him before it is too late for everyone, including them and their loved ones?



