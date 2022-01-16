Health Ranger grows MONSTER lettuce using NO electricity, no soil, no pumps - see how

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NO electricity
NO water pumps
NO air pumps or oxygenation
NO soil
NO weeding
NO additional nutrient inputs
NO float valves or complex parts
Almost NO care
Thanks to the non-circulating hydroponic technology -- which we first taught years ago as part of the Food Rising Mini-Farm Grow Box Project -- growing food has never been so simple and low-cost. (Also known as the Kratky suspended net pot approach.)