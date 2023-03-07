The Top Causes of Inflammation: And Easy How to Treat It Naturally 2023

Purpose: I help those who fear sickness overcome illness through natural solutions. Please watch till the end of this video so you can get all the valuable important information What is inflammation? When the toxins from inside your body are too high, they cause symptoms of acid re-flux, gut pain, high blood pressure, allergies, asthma, anxiety, arthritis, and brain fog, hypertension. There are so many issues I can’t list them all today. Brawndo it’s what plants need! Idiocracy is such a great movie that is a comedy that actually has truths. Never trust the government and big corporations that control everything. Never have the illusion they have your interest in mind because all they care about are profits. Make sure your diet is 80% cleaned pesticide free. Roundup is in 80% from a study I heard on https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2022-07-12/weed-killer-glyphosate-found-in-most-americans-urine Avoid Too much processed food: Cook everything at home with whole organic ingredients. Avoid pans that are not stainless and cast iron. Avoid Highly processed grains white bread and snacks, desserts Avoid processed seed oils like canola vegetable oils, soybean, and corn, Avoid high fructose corn syrup in soda, other processed foods. Avoid Aspartame sweetened products. Avoid processed meats with nitrates and other hidden toxins Avoid legumes that aren’t sprouted at home. Avoid overuse of dairy pasteurized dead Avoid fish in large amounts because of the mercury. Use Fruit does not have to be organic if you find a reliable clean source. Berries are loaded with pesticides but you can use them but wild harvested is okay from a store. To save money you can use peeled fruits like bananas, oranges, and mangoes that are not organic because their skin is thick. Use sweeteners Raw cane sugar is better acceptable in moderation. raw honey maple syrup Use healthy fats butter, tallow, coconut oil, olive Red meat is the most nutrient dense that is available. I avoided this for years because of wrong information. Use raw dairy like raw milk or cheese because this is the most nutritious one . Raw goat milk has an incredible sweet flavor. Use starches potatoes and rice cooked in healthy fat. Use sparingly fish that is wild caught Avoid toxic cleaners and skin products. Read your label, your skin is your sponge for what you put on it. Phthalates are toxic to us all and a problem according to Shaunna Swann JRE. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1B44VmZFiI For women most makeup is toxic to your skin so find natural alternatives. Sweat 30 min daily through exercise, sauna, Get outside daily to absorb vitamin d for free, don't use toxic sunscreen, use natural ones. I have not had a sunburn in 15 years because my diet is clean no matter how long I stay outside. Get quality sleep. Meditate breathing daily 10 meditate daily Use natural news as a reliable place for quality truthful information. I have listened to Mike Adams Health Ranger for years in Brighton. I use natural news for my own research and read many articles weekly. The health ranger store has the best quality products I recommend, all organic and tested for harmful toxins. I am not a doctor. Contact your doctor before going off of any drugs. Thanks to TheRelaxedMovement @TheRelaxedMovement for copyright free music. Be sure to subscribe to my channel if you like my information

