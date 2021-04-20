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Government is now saying it cannot provide proof of COVID-19
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323 views • April 20, 2021
Pastor James Coates COVID-19 arrest .Government is now saying it cannot provide proof of COVID-19
Government of Alberta pleads to the court to deny the hearing of
the constitutionality of the case against Pastor James Coates of
Grace Life Church in Edmonton Alberta Canada.
Why?
Because Government of Alberta says that is cannot provide
scientific evidence of the existence of COVID-19.
Because it does not exist.COVID-19 hoax.
Government of Alberta pleads to the court to deny the hearing of
the constitutionality of the case against Pastor James Coates of
Grace Life Church in Edmonton Alberta Canada.
Why?
Because Government of Alberta says that is cannot provide
scientific evidence of the existence of COVID-19.
Because it does not exist.COVID-19 hoax.
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