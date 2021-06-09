FREE Online Interactive VAERS Dashboard now available because WelcomeTheEagle loves you!

For those in the know, you know I am collaborating with some heavy hitters and there will be more analytics people coming on to authenticate this data for what it is. It's being throttled, it's been deleted and it's been compromised. The idea of a free online interactive tool could and should be used to easily see VAERS data for one's self. Now you can have FREE online interactive research capabilities to give you and your loved ones FULL INFORMED CONSENT. I will be improving my dashboard regularly. All's you need to do is go onto Tableau Public and search the word WelcomeTheEagle (free sign-in with Tableau may or may not be required).Tableau Link:Another good research site mentioned:Follow: @WelcomeTheEagleJoin my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:Follow me on:Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18CashApp: $AlbertBenavidesContact me at ProtonMail: