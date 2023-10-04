Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 3, 2023

Episode 2120 - Classic car ban in California? The Nobel prize MRNA lie. A brief history of the new world order. Q was a cia psy op! Trump gave ATF unprecedented power. What is medical gaslighting? If you own pets do a parasite cleanse regularly. Ted tells the story of his Opa and cats… Plus much more! High energy must listen show.
