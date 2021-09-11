BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Urgency to proclaim the Loud Cry message
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
723 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • September 11, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. Its website is www.Dministries.org. The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, September 4, 2021.

In this video, I speak about the urgency to understand and to share the Loud Cry message consisting of the gospel of the kingdom of God mentioned by Christ in Matthew 4:23; Matthew 9:35; Matthew 24:14; Mark 1:14-15 and Luke 9:60; the three angels’ messages in Revelation 14 and the angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5.

All of these components are part of the Loud Cry where we need to cry aloud and spare not according to Isaiah 58:1.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimgodheadurgency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural &#8220;homogenization&#8221;

Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural “homogenization”

Belle Carter
Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Edison Reed
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

Mike Adams
Sen. Rand Paul Blocks Rushed Attempt to Pass KOSA Without a Vote

Sen. Rand Paul Blocks Rushed Attempt to Pass KOSA Without a Vote

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 2.76 Million Military, Civilian Personnel

Pentagon Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 2.76 Million Military, Civilian Personnel

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy