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Will Recorded History Make Sense in 2024 ?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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127 views • January 07, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS) https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

As we see the second planet in our solar system have incredible magnetic and atmospheric anomalies, the question to ask is our civilization on a cycle of reset and re-emergence and this is the reason there are intersecting architectural and out of time building techniques? It seems in 2024 we are heading toward another global liquefaction event as a hypnotic distraction vail is pulled over our planet. Do you see what I see?
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