7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: If the U.S. decouples from and stops funding the CCP, the CCP will collapse just like the Soviet Union did. There are many fellow fighters within the CCP who hope the CCP can be ended from within. However, Wall Street has become the biggest obstacle in their fight against the CCP.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：只要美国和中共脱钩并停止资助中共，中共将像苏联解体那样垮台。中共党内有很多战友都希望中共从内部分崩离析，然而华尔街却成为了他们对抗中共最大的阻碍！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据





