Guess what? We made the news!

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It’s so nice to see more media picking up on the amazing things that we are doing over at Food Forest Abundance.
We are hopeful that this starts the conversation for a lot of people that are interested in growing their own food at home.
To read the article: https://apnews.com/press-release/pr-newswire/health-forests-david-beasley-259c352a063288becb3c09ccd593f4c3