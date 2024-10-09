The Rock Almighty. Belonging To A 'Hipster' Church?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!
Part of the reason that the Christ-centered church has fallen off in influence is this rise of trying to make the Gospel relevant to new generations. On the surface nothing seems wrong with this idea, until the true gospel is no longer the focus.
Even though I state this running a Christian Metal channel. I pray that using this unique form of praise and worship brings you closer to the true and living God. Not an easy feat in today's world, but with the real God all things are possible. Let's Rock!
Music video credit
X-Sinner, All I Need
Put X-Sinner on your playlist
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4gWL9Cc
X-Sinner - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTV2pSERkmxbg30GLguaLqQ
Modern Day "Christian" Meets Early Church Christian (GONE WRONG)
Daily Disciple
@DailyDisciple
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTV2pSERkmxbg30GLguaLqQ
Rock 'n' Roll for your soul
It's The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
Now streaming on US Sports Radio