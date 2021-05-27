© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is The Transhumanist Agenda?
Follow
3
Share
Report
273 views • May 27, 2021
Whilst the concept of Transhumanism makes for a spectacular sci-fi movie, it is set to become a reality with the push for the fourth industrial revolution. Being half machine and human may seem appealing and would allow the human race to "cheat death", there are countless risks and concerns regarding freedom of choice, identity, and privacy that continue to be ignored.
Join me as we explore the Transhumanist agenda and what it means for the future of humanity.
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Join my Discord server!
https://discord.gg/huMhv26vQY
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #transhumanism #thegreatreset
Join me as we explore the Transhumanist agenda and what it means for the future of humanity.
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Join my Discord server!
https://discord.gg/huMhv26vQY
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #transhumanism #thegreatreset
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.