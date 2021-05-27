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What Is The Transhumanist Agenda?
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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273 views • May 27, 2021
Whilst the concept of Transhumanism makes for a spectacular sci-fi movie, it is set to become a reality with the push for the fourth industrial revolution. Being half machine and human may seem appealing and would allow the human race to "cheat death", there are countless risks and concerns regarding freedom of choice, identity, and privacy that continue to be ignored.

Join me as we explore the Transhumanist agenda and what it means for the future of humanity.

Fly High, Fear Less.

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