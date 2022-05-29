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Pastors not trying to get rid of filthy 99% donators but trying to get them. Truth rids evil people
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124 views • May 29, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). Preaching the truth keeps the wicked people away from God’s church, and they will try to stone you in anger. Crazy lunatic pastors are not getting rid of the 99% social club Western feminist nations’ “Bible redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian church donators filth from God’s house, but instead, they are trying to get as many church members and church donators as possible. They have lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit and have become crazy lunatics. It seems like BitChute may have some real Christians, so we get a few views on our videos warning about the nuclear war. I think Brighteon attracts all the garbage people, so I get zero views when I say the Western feminist nations are wicked. It is probably good to use this in your video title, because it keeps these evil people from seeing your videos warning them of judgment upon them, since they are fanatic nationalists and Draco avatar Donald Trump worshippers and Hillary Clinton worshipper feminists and self-worshippers and Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati brainwashed people and Jezebel spirit filled fake Christians, who are destined for judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies & zombie apocalypse. It almost seems that the demons that control these hordes of End Times people love to be led by these demons into war and hatred and fake nationalism and meaningless patriotism and to kill each other to depopulate our human specie. The Brighteon people only look at my videos that have the word “naked feminist witches” and “child sex slave rape” and “gay elite molestations.” Other topics they seem to love are food and pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco avatar Katy Perry and money economics and politics and patriot nationalism mind-control and sports. These 200 million American religious Christian hordes definitely hate every one of our real Christians’ videos on repentance and honoring God and restoring Bible verses and exposing the black nobility names so that everyone will come to try to assassinate them in order to protect the 12 million children eaten every year and their human meat from getting thrown into the supermarket food. From a criminal investigative deduction, it seems the most wicked human generation in history Western feminist nations’ hippy grandchildren, who are destined for judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are not only sex-lovers and food-lovers and pedophile cannibal Satanist celebrity lovers and money-lovers and politics lovers and nationalism lovers, but they are also extreme cowards who do not expose evil because they do not want to be cut to pieces by the world’s elites and eaten in their Satanist rituals. The irony is that these pastors allow these religious Christian hordes who are in church to practice their English skills with the pastors and foreigners, but they immediately throw us real Christians out of church for warning the church members about the “Mark of the Beast” COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination vaccine and other truths. They yell at us that we interrupted “Sananda Jesus” by speaking the truth to their church members, and warn us to never come back to their churches. Or, they run away from us as if we are the crazy lunatics that everyone is trying to kill, instead of them, because we real Christians do not hide anything and inform them that everyone is trying to kill us.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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