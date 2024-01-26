Brian Ruhe asks Daniel Sheehan if UFO Disclosure Should Wait / the Hybridization of Humanity

This is the last part of the previous video at: Daniel Sheehan Explains New Paradigm Institute and Ubiquity University https://www.bitchute.com/video/wmOher15r6BD/ . This begins where I got to ask Daniel Sheehan my question, which is that many Grey experiencers have been told that UFO Disclosure should move gradually so should we just accept gradual disclosure? This is a big question to ask Daniel Sheehan since he is one of the big names pushing for Disclosure over a long period of time.

At 6:20, I speak again about the ET plan to hybridize humanity.





On January 15, 2024, "The People's Attorney" Daniel Sheehan graciously shared his time in a discussion with members of the Jesse A. Marcel Library (JAML), explaining his involvement with New Paradigm Institute (NPI) and Ubiquity University.





If you want to learn to engage in galactic diplomacy with the extraterrestrial peoples who are presently contacting our civilization, that is all of us that Danny refers to as "our human family", then you should watch the whole video, linked above.





The "two-track" path to full and transparent UFO Disclosure that Danny describes involves, on one level, dealing with the slow-to-change governmental institutions that have dedicated themselves to the cover-up of the UFO/UAP reality for many decades. New Paradigm Institute presents us with the knowledge, expertise, and tools we can use to influence our Representatives in Congress to lean forward and gain control over the domain of UFOs/UAP. New Paradigm Institute's affiliate, Ubiquity University, is taking UFO Disclosure to a whole other level, vetting information about UFOs/UAP and the Non-Human Intelligence (NHI) behind them, and making that information available to the public. Ubiquity University is presently engaged in designing for-credit courses that will lead to academic B.A. and M.A. degrees in extraterrestrial studies, these courses aimed at preparing the student to engage in extraterrestrial Contact and intragalactic diplomacy.





We at the JAML are grateful for Danny's willingness to spend this time with us. His clear vision of the direction the human race needs to go, and what we need to do to get there, will be inspiring to everyone who will stop, listen, and then carefully consider what he says.





Monday evening's Zoom meeting with attorney Daniel Sheehan, founder of New Paradigm Institute, was enjoyable, informative, and inspiring.





If you have your own YouTube channel and want to share the video on your channel, please feel free to do so. I also encourage you to share the video with friends and/or family. Danny presents a very uplifting perspective on where all this "UFO stuff" is all going and how each of us can help keep this moving in a positive direction.





Also, please don't forget to go to www.newparadigminstitute.org and make use of the "Take Action" button you will find there.





I prepared an outline for the meeting that touches on other topics in the event that Danny couldn't make the meeting, or if we had technical difficulties. The outline contains links to other recent UFO-related activity, all of it relevant to UFO Disclosure and, potentially, to what some are labeling as "catastrophic disclosure". Mailchimp does not allow me to attach the outline to this email so here is a link to the Google Doc: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1K8wXg3Y8fQG3Xwj5jER_IcwZHO579AixIAMMCzURwlM/edit?usp=sharing

