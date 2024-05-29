Create New Account
BANK ON IT: OFFICE BUILDING BUST A TICKING TIME BOMB FOR BANKS
Published 16 hours ago

Premiered 5/28/2024  #gaza #money

Gerald Celente talks about how the Office Building Bust will drag down banks when landlords can't pay their loans. He also discusses the latest Israeli attack on Rafah https://trendsjournal.com/subscribe

israelmoneywargenocideoilukrainegerald celentedollarofficegazabanksbuildingbustrafah

