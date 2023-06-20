Quo Vadis





June 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Mystic Valeria Copponi for June 14, 2023.





I am your Most Holy Mother, do not be afraid for these dark times that you are living because soon My Son will put in you the peace and desire of Paradise.





Your land is consumed in all its fullness and unfortunately it will no longer give you what you desire.





I always pray to your Father to give you some more peace but unfortunately most of you have left the Holy Mass and all that is divine and that would help you to earn eternal life.





Children, you who know how much your times on earth are shortening; pray for your brethren that your Father who from heaven will have to judge you; may be generous especially to his children who have not respected his Commandments.





Thanks to you who have followed my teachings, continue to catechize your brothers outside the Catholic, Apostolic, Roman Church.





Your brothers far from God, will have a lot to suffer in the times to come.





Their ignorance regarding Heaven will lead them to eternal suffering.





Pray and have pray that your Eternal Father may have compassion on all his children far from his laws.





I entrust to you all my children far from the Truth so that they may ask for forgiveness, before their earthly end.





Your Most Holy Heavenly Mother.





Our Lady shared a similar message with Valeria on July 27th, 2022:





Her message follows here:





My dearly beloved little children, pray, pray much and often; realize that your times are growing shorter while your prayers are decreasing too much.





I want to exhort you to put prayer first, otherwise, you will regret no longer being able to do so and will finish your days in the terror of no longer having the precious time that you enjoy at the moment.





I urge you to commend yourselves more and more often to your Father now while your days are peaceful.





There will come days, soon, when you will not be able to enjoy the freedom that you enjoy now.





I urge you more and more to daily prayer: only thus will you be able to shorten the negative times that you are experiencing.





My Son no longer occupies the first place in your hearts, and the Father will soon take other measures to return Jesus to the first place in your hearts.





My children, I pray for you and especially for my unbelieving children who will not know how to face the dark times to come.





Only prayer to the Son of God will be able to fill your hearts with the joy that will prepare you for the meeting with God.





Little children, I am with you; entrust your unbelieving brothers and sisters to me and I will fill their hearts with the love of my Son.





I love you, my children; listen to my words and make them your own.





I will not leave you on your own.





I love you, bless you and protect you.





Mirreod from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnCcahV-AKE