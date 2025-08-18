© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/17/2025
1 Corinthians 15:20-26 End Times Summary In Order
Intro: God is all about order. Everything is to be done decently and in order. God created an orderly universe. God is the opposite of Chaos and confusion. If you are in a church service that has chaos and confusion that is not of God…never, no not ever! I don’t care what they say or how Godly it appears! You are being deceived and played by the Devil…who is the god of chaos, confusion, deceit and deception.