Are We the Archons? Simulated Spiritual Wars & the Phoenix Rising w/ Sol Luckman

🤙 In this interview Chris of Forbidden Knowledge News and I go on a deep, DEEP dive into all things simulation theory.

🤿 Seriously, a snorkel won't cut it for this one. You'll need your air tank.

👍 Check out FBN here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ForbiddenKnowledgeNews

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Crush It with Yours Truly on Substack

https://solluckman.substack.com

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life

http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA

https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin

14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Cali the Destroyer

https://amzn.to/3B72fLf (affiliate link)