Are We the Archons? Simulated Spiritual Wars & the Phoenix Rising w/ Sol Luckman

🤙 In this interview Chris of Forbidden Knowledge News and I go on a deep, DEEP dive into all things simulation theory.
🤿 Seriously, a snorkel won't cut it for this one. You'll need your air tank.
👍 Check out FBN here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ForbiddenKnowledgeNews
❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe & consider additionally supporting this channel.
👉 Crush It with Yours Truly on Substack
https://solluckman.substack.com
👉 Heal & Transform Your Life
http://www.phoenixregenetics.org
👉 Potentiate Your DNA
https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)
👉 Donate bitcoin
14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG
👉 Donate with PayPal
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G
👉 Cali the Destroyer
https://amzn.to/3B72fLf (affiliate link)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.