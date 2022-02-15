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Melissa Ciummei | Financial Reset, Digital ID & Social Credit System
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32 views • February 15, 2022
Lots of links below in the description box
0:00 - Intro 1:44 - Who is Melissa Ciummei? 4:10 - What is money? 2008 crash 7:11 - The pre-pandemic financial problems/inflation and QE 12:03 - Being paid to stay at home/debt-based growth 20:09 - Agenda 2030/WEF CBDCs 30:06 - Bitcoin Hodlers/Can the government regulate crypto? 36:30 - Pro human future/WEF digital ID 44:54 - Human body mining crypto/NI Civic dollars/Social credit system 53:48 - Belfast as a World Economic Forum Smart City/Belfast as a city 1:01:18 - Humanity heading for a crisis/staying positive about the future 1:10:08 - Rebelious souls
Melissa Ciummei first came across my radar after I saw her speak at an anti-vaccine passport protest in Belfast. Once I delved further into her work, I saw that Melissa was discussing ideas of good and evil, financial reset, and above all, she was warning about the dangers of digital ID and a centralised system of control from the government based around smart cities and the promise of integration. I wanted to discuss this properly, not in a conspiratorial way, but in a way that lays out how the digital ID programs are being slowly eased into our system, why they aren't being discussed, and what the dangers are of a centralised system.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/xcLESgBXiDRlcpL
https://www.weforum.org/reports/identity-in-a-digital-world-a-new-chapter-in-the-social-contract
https://www.fastcompany.com/90396592/this-credit-card-cuts-you-off-once-youve-exceeded-your-carbon-footprint
https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/topics/transformation-programme
https://www.civicdollars.com/
https://www.weforum.org/projects/future-of-cities
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy/quantitative-easing
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_CBDC_Policymaker_Toolkit.pdf
https://www.weforum.org/reports/identity-in-a-digital-world-a-new-chapter-in-the-social-contract
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_INSIGHT_REPORT_Digital%20Identity.pdf
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/47/what-is-patent-060606-microchip-and-famous-bill-gates-patent-number?lang=en
https://www.wiki.ng/en/wiki/who-is-melissa-ciummei-northern-ireland-financial-investor-expresses-concern-about-injection-passport-826599
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gk-RMIs_0M8&;t=0s -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsMm3Cwh060 - Jan 27, 2022
Melissa Ciummei | Chatter #232: Financial Reset, Digital ID & Social Credit System
Melissa Ciummei, Financial Reset, Digital ID, Social Credit System
0:00 - Intro 1:44 - Who is Melissa Ciummei? 4:10 - What is money? 2008 crash 7:11 - The pre-pandemic financial problems/inflation and QE 12:03 - Being paid to stay at home/debt-based growth 20:09 - Agenda 2030/WEF CBDCs 30:06 - Bitcoin Hodlers/Can the government regulate crypto? 36:30 - Pro human future/WEF digital ID 44:54 - Human body mining crypto/NI Civic dollars/Social credit system 53:48 - Belfast as a World Economic Forum Smart City/Belfast as a city 1:01:18 - Humanity heading for a crisis/staying positive about the future 1:10:08 - Rebelious souls
Melissa Ciummei first came across my radar after I saw her speak at an anti-vaccine passport protest in Belfast. Once I delved further into her work, I saw that Melissa was discussing ideas of good and evil, financial reset, and above all, she was warning about the dangers of digital ID and a centralised system of control from the government based around smart cities and the promise of integration. I wanted to discuss this properly, not in a conspiratorial way, but in a way that lays out how the digital ID programs are being slowly eased into our system, why they aren't being discussed, and what the dangers are of a centralised system.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/xcLESgBXiDRlcpL
https://www.weforum.org/reports/identity-in-a-digital-world-a-new-chapter-in-the-social-contract
https://www.fastcompany.com/90396592/this-credit-card-cuts-you-off-once-youve-exceeded-your-carbon-footprint
https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/topics/transformation-programme
https://www.civicdollars.com/
https://www.weforum.org/projects/future-of-cities
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy/quantitative-easing
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_CBDC_Policymaker_Toolkit.pdf
https://www.weforum.org/reports/identity-in-a-digital-world-a-new-chapter-in-the-social-contract
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_INSIGHT_REPORT_Digital%20Identity.pdf
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/47/what-is-patent-060606-microchip-and-famous-bill-gates-patent-number?lang=en
https://www.wiki.ng/en/wiki/who-is-melissa-ciummei-northern-ireland-financial-investor-expresses-concern-about-injection-passport-826599
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gk-RMIs_0M8&;t=0s -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsMm3Cwh060 - Jan 27, 2022
Melissa Ciummei | Chatter #232: Financial Reset, Digital ID & Social Credit System
Melissa Ciummei, Financial Reset, Digital ID, Social Credit System
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