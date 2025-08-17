BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1916 - James Joseph Mahoney III - Report on clemency attempt
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
11 views • 21 hours ago

Moore went into a convenience store and walked towards the cooler. A witness heard James say “What the hell do you think you’re doing?”, before turning around to see Moore holding both of James’ hands in one of his, with his other hand holding James’ gun. Moore pointed the gun at the witness, before shooting and missing him, though the witness pretended to be dead. James pulled out another gun and shot at Moore several times, with one shot hitting Moore in the arm. Moore then shot James in the chest, before stealing $1408 from the store and fleeing in his truck, driving to a nearby residence to buy crack cocaine.

