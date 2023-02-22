Ham Radio License Process, Tips, Tricks & Proven Strategy To Pass Your Test

I will walk you through the process of getting your Ham Radio License as well as tips, tricks and a proven strategy to pass your exam. I will show you the BEST practice test site and help you set up the filters in order to study one section at a time. The Technician License Test is difficult to pass BUT they give you access to the pool of questions you will face on your exam. You need to memorize the correct answers first and I will help you with this. I will even share my study notes . My goal is to help you pass the test the first time around.

KEY LINKS RedWagon Technology: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPMom8-87hvd03_zupjkrvw/videos Ham Radio 2.0: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wwnOPaF1qI&t=83s FCC License Search: https://wireless2.fcc.gov/UlsApp/UlsSearch/searchAmateur.jsp FCC Registration: https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/userLogin.do

Practice Test Site: https://hamexam.org/exam/18-

Technician ARRL Classes List: http://www.arrl.org/find-an-amateur-radio-license-class

Vanity Call Sign: https://wireless2.fcc.gov/UlsEntry/licManager/login.jsp

