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LONG BEACH PORT BACKED UP
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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263 views • October 13, 2021
Here is a Bird’s eye view on the Long Beach California Port Backed Up and the shipping containers not moving. A record 500,000 shipping containers sit at LA & Long Beach ports! Prices for goods are expected to rise dramatically as demand rises & supply lessons. #supplychain #disaster #supplychaincrisis

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