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God Made Man, Man Made Money
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19 views • August 07, 2020
Christian music should cause us to think about important spiritual issues. This Christian folk song is about how money and the pursuit of wealth has steered humanity away from God. It's a fun song, but the message is a serious one. Are you chasing after money each day? If so, make the decision today to stop playing the materialism game.
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