GUEST - MAXIM / FHM / COSMO COVER MODEL LANA ASANIN TALKS MASCULINITY

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
Nov 2, 2022
We continue with our masculinity segments with special guest Lana Asanin. Lana was on the covers of Maxim Magazine, FHM, Cosmopolitan and many others. She is an actress who appeared in the Mentalist and was even a suitcase girl in the hit TV show Deal or No Deal with Howie Mandel. Lana gives her insight on the decline in masculinity and what she thinks a man should be.
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